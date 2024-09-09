Tearful reunion: 8-year-old girl meets her bone marrow donor at Children’s of Alabama Hospital

By Gladys Bautista

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — There was a tearful reunion Wednesday inside Children’s Hospital after a bone marrow transplant recipient met her donor.

“These are the days that keep us going through the rough parts,” physician and associate professor at UAB, Hilary Haines, said.

Eight-year-old Sophie Cromer met her bone marrow transplant donor, Maycie Fuselier.

“I feel like I just blacked out,” Fuselier said. “I just couldn’t stop crying, and she was crying and looking up at me. I was like, stop. It just kept coming. It’s crazy, it doesn’t feel real.”

In September 2022, Adam and Candace Cromer learned Sophie, who was 6 at the time, had aplastic anemia.

“It was severe,” Candace Cromer said. “We did our own research and found the only cure option was to have a bone marrow transplant.”

Three years after Fuselier signed up to be a donor, she learned she was a match for little Sophie.

“I was like, oh my gosh, I forgot I did this,” Fuselier said. “I actually matched with someone, and I was so nervous. Really nervous and I called my dad. He said pray about it, think about and I did. I’m so glad I said yes.”

Sophie got her bone marrow transplant in January 2023. In the nearly two years since the successful procedure, her parents said she can finally focus on being a kid.

“She wasn’t allowed to do dance or anything physical because of the bruising and low platelet counts, but now she started her first dance class this fall, and she’s loving it, back to herself,” Cromer said.

And as Sophie hugged Fuselier, a part of her is now bonded to her.

Fuselier is encouraging others to give the gift of life.

“Don’t even think twice,” Fuselier said. “Do it. For sure.”

The reunion was the first donor, recipient reunion since the start of the pandemic.

