Vance Joy, Grouplove and Tiny Habits concert at Hollywood Bowl canceled because of lingering power outage

LOS ANGELES, California (KCBS) — Sunday night’s Hollywood Bowl concert featuring artists Vance Joy, Grouplove and Tiny Habits was canceled due to a lingering power outage affecting the area.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” said Hollywood Bowl officials in a statement on their website. “If a new date for this performance can be confirmed, details will follow and tickets for the original date will be valid for the new performance date.”

The next scheduled event at the world famous venue is Tuesday, Sept. 9, when Los Angles Philharmonic Music Director Gustavo Dudamel leads Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy.”

Tens of thousands of Angelenos have been forced to deal with power outages over the weekend, as a sweltering heat wave continues to roast the area. As of Sunday evening, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials say that more than 71,000 customers had at some point been impacted by a power outage.

Vance Joy is currently touring for a series of anniversary shows for the 10-year anniversary of his double-platinum “Dream Your Life Away” album. The performance is also part of the KCRW Festival at the Bowl, which completes it’s summer series on Sept. 22. Tiny Habits will be opening a run of shows for Vance Joy on the tour.

Grouplove is also on their own tour with their next show slated for Sept. 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“This is such a bummer,” said the band on their Instagram story. “Wish we could turn on the lights.”

