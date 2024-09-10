California family wakes up to severed pig head on front door step

By Andres Valle

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Sacramento police are investigating a disturbing incident that’s being investigated as a hate crime.

Police say a severed pig’s head was found Monday morning at a home on Naponee Court in Natomas.

KCRA 3 spoke to the homeowner of where the pig was found and they asked not to be identified.

“It’s kind of intimidating, disturbing, and a bit frightening,” he said.

According to the homeowner, he and his wife were getting ready to leave for work when they discovered the severed head of the pig on their front doorstep. They immediately called the Sacramento Police Department.

“The head was positioned pointing to the door, and it had a nail on its nose, with what looked like blood all over it,” he said.

Police and Animal Control officers responded. There is no suspect information, but police are hoping there might be home security video that leads them to a suspect.

The family shared some of the security camera video that shows a person in a hooded sweatshirt dropping off the pig’s head around 10:30 Sunday night.

“Why would somebody take so much time in the middle of the night to go ahead and do this? To what end? And what was the purpose of it? You know, sometimes you can rationalize with these people, but I’d like to understand why,” he said.

The family said they’ve lived in the same house for nearly 20 years and have never experienced anything like this before. KCRA captured video of numerous neighbors who stopped by to console the family.

“I would like all the like people in our neighborhood to be vigilant because today it’s me. Tomorrow, it could be anybody. And if you see something, please report it,” he said.

Police are still working with the family to gather more surveillance footage to get a better description of who might have done this.

The family is asking that if you know who might have done this, call Sacramento police.

Officers said they have taken a hate crime report from the victims.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.