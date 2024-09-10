Mysterious pinecone formation appears in Waltham woods

By Mike Sullivan

WALTHAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A mysterious formation of pinecones in the woods of a Waltham park has people debating if the precise cluster is the work of humans, aliens, or a demonic ritual.

The formation was found by Margaret Zeitouny when she was walking her dog through the trails of Cedarwood Park. As she came around a corner, she saw a perfect circle of pinecones formed in the shape of a mandala.

“It’s a circle pattern with a repetitive design. Making them is a meditative thing,” she explains. “I don’t know if the artist is coming up and checking on it, but I am. I want to take a picture a day until it’s not there anymore.”

Social media theories When she first found the pinecone arraignment, she posted an imagine of it on social media. Quickly, people began theorizing. Some people thought it may be aliens or a satanic ritual. Zeitouny believes it may be art created by a student at nearby Brandeis University.

“I am not on board with aliens, and definitely not on board with satanic ritual. It doesn’t even have a spot to stand in,” laughed Zeitouny. “I appreciate that someone spent a significant amount of time putting it together and put it together on the edge of the trail.”

She is unsure if the true creator will ever come forward, however she will be checking on it daily.

