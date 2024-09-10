Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

San Francisco police officer injured while trying to detain suspect

By
New
Published 10:58 AM

By Jose Fabian

Click here for updates on this story

    SAN FRANCISCO, California (KPIX) — A San Francisco officer was injured Monday evening while trying to detain a suspect, police said.

Just after 7:30 p.m., police said officers who were patrolling the 24th and Mission streets area tried to detain someone suspected of being a thief or robber.

The person resisted and a physical struggle occurred with one officer being injured. Police said the person was eventually detained.

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content