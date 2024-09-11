14 venomous snakes found in South Carolina home after man is bitten, police say

By Stephanie Moore

FLORENCE, South Carolina (WYFF) — More than a dozen venomous snakes were found in a South Carolina home after a man was bitten, according to the Florence Police Department.

Police said around 2 a.m. Friday they got a call about a man bitten by a snake at a home on Marion Street.

When authorities were told the bite was from a venomous snake and that the man had more snakes in his home, police began to investigate to see if there was a public safety concern.

They said they gathered information from the victim and posts from his public Facebook account.

A search warrant was issued, and police and officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources went to the home.

Police said they found 14 venomous snakes including the following:

1 Green Mamba 2 Gaboon Vipers 1 Fer-de-Lance 1 Death Adder 1 Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake 2 Black Forest Cobras 2 Adult Rattlesnakes (species unknown) 2 Neotropical Rattlesnakes 1 Small Rattlesnake (species unknown) 1 Inland Taipan

Police said they contacted numerous facilities including Riverbanks Zoo, Alligator Adventure, Reptile Lagoon and Edisto Island Serpentarium regarding temporary holdings for the snakes and/or proper care for them.

All facilities that were contacted advised that they could not accept the snakes due to unknown health and current environmental concerns.

Police said after speaking with the facility experts and SCDNR, it was determined that the current habitats for these snakes were unsuitable and unsafe.

It was also determined that this select group of animals including, non-native species, were especially dangerous for private ownership, police said.

Due to the serious nature of the injury and the victim’s condition, a family member was contacted regarding the animals.

Police said the family member took possession of the animals and then signed a voluntary surrender form, giving police possession and understanding that they would be humanely euthanized per guidance from the facilities contacted.

At this time, the victim’s condition is still serious.

