‘It’s just what I like to do.’ 82-year-old Canton educator shares her passion for teaching

CANTON, Michigan (WXYZ) — At 82 years old, one Michigan teacher is still in the classroom — and she doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

Many students come and go through the halls here at Canton Charter Academy, but Pat Colunga has been here for more than two decades.

“It’s just what I like to do,” said Colunga.

“I think because this is the job evidently that God gave me to do,” she said.

She began her career at Latson Road Elementary School in Howell as a paraprofessional when her daughters were young.

“When the kids went to school, I went to school with them and offered myself to work with the teachers and they were glad to have me,” said Colunga.

Colunga says after working at several schools, she did try to put the pencil down in her fifties.

“I did retire for about two to three months,” she said.

She picked her passion back up again less than a year later in 2000 — and she’s been at the Canton Charter Academy ever since.

“When I walk into a classroom and see her working one on one with students, I know that they’re getting extra support and services,” said Principal Jennifer Conley.

Conley says she is grateful for the passion Colunga brings to work every day.

And whether it’s opening lockers or opening doors, Colunga’s committed to helping any student she encounters.

“I taught fifth grade and one of my girls was a swimmer, she liked to swim and I told her, ‘keep it up, keep up.’ She’d come in and say, ‘Mrs. Colunga, I get so tired.’ I’d say ‘yes, but just think what could happen.’”

That fifth grader was Allison Schmitt, a 4-time Olympic swimmer and 10-time medalist.

“I’m so proud of her and some of the other kids that I have seen pass on, and then they come back to see me and it just makes my day that I had a part in their life for the good,” said Colunga.

Teaching to Colunga is more than just the ABCs.

“I think it really has an impact on them when they ask you questions and you can teach them things besides the reading, writing, and arithmetic,” she said.

Colunga then offered her own words of wisdom.

“Find something to do to help other people and to help make a difference in the lives of others,” she said.

