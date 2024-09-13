Skip to Content
Two earthquakes felt in Albuquerque

Published 12:49 PM

By Vince Rodriguez

    ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Two earthquakes were felt in parts of Albuquerque and Rio Rancho on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 2 earthquakes of 2.5 magnitude and a 2.8 magnitude were registered near Double Eagle Airport.

The earthquakes were registered at a depths between 6.5 and 10.1 km below the surface.

USGS data shows the earthquake was felt in Rio Rancho, parts of northwest Albuquerque.

Shaking was reported as weak with no damage reported.

The first earthquake happened at 8:14 a.m. and the second occurred at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.

