Jane’s Addiction cancels Michigan show after Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro’s on-stage fight

By Joseph Buczek

DETROIT (WWJ) — Alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction has canceled its upcoming Michigan concert date after lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro got into an on-stage fight at a show in Boston.

Jane’s Addiction was to perform alongside Love and Rockets as part of a co-headline tour at the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester Hills on Friday. All remaining concert dates have also been canceled.

313 Presents says tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase and any tickets purchased online or by phone will be automatically refunded.

In a statement Monday, the band said, “To all the fans, The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group. As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour. Refunds for the cancelled dates will be issued at your point of purchase – or if you purchased from a third-party resale site like StubHub, SeatGeek, etc, please reach out to them direct.”

A video taken last Friday during a performance at Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion shows Farrell and Navarro yelling at each other in the middle of a song. The two then shoved each other before Farrell threw a punch at Navarro. Bassist Eric Avery and crew members then stepped in between the two. The remainder of the show was canceled.

“Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band,” Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau Farrell, wrote in a post on Instagram. “Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night. But when the audience in the first row, started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was planning too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it.”

Jane’s Addiction is best known for songs like “Jane Says,” “Stop” and “Been Caught Stealing.” Farrell created and organized the annual music festival Lollapalooza in 1991.

