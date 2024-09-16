Pastor charged after admitting to placing hidden camera in church bathroom

By Joseph Buczek, Alysia Burgio

Click here for updates on this story

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — A former pastor at a Livingston County church has been charged after he admitted to law enforcement that he placed a hidden camera in a unisex bathroom at the church.

On Friday, leaders from the 2|42 Community Church in Brighton reached out to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office after church staff found a video recording device in a church bathroom. Will Johnson, the church’s worship pastor director, admitted to church leaders that he placed the camera in the bathroom intending to record people without their knowledge. He was fired from his position with the church.

Johnson, who worked with the church for five years, was arrested by the sheriff’s office at his home in Howell and is being held at the Livingston County Jail. All electronic devices were seized from his home and will undergo forensic analysis.

When interviewed by detectives, Johnson admitted to hiding a camera in a church bathroom periodically for the last two years and targeted specific people who were known to use that bathroom. The sheriff’s office says the bathroom was used by church staff and volunteers and was not typically accessible to the public. Detectives do not believe there are cameras hidden elsewhere in the church.

In a statement posted on social media Sunday, church leaders said, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by this crime and violation of our community. The protection, safety, and privacy of every person who enters our church is our priority. We are fully cooperating with the sheriff’s office as this is an ongoing investigation.”

Johnson was arraigned Sunday on charges of surveilling an unclothed person, destruction of evidence and using a computer to commit a crime. He is being held on a $250,000 bond pending his next court appearance.

The sheriff’s office says all known victims have been identified and notified.

“It’s devastating,” said Eric Rauch, 2|42 Community Church executive pastor. “We care so deeply about our community. We so deeply want our community to know about the saving grace of Jesus Christ and your world gets flipped upside down.”

2|42 Community Church has seven locations throughout Michigan and will be bringing in a third-party company over the next few days to conduct a sweep of all locations to ensure that there are no other hidden devices.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.