Residents still suffering from impacts of Hurricane Francine days later

By Shay O’Connor

KENNER, Louisiana (WDSU) — It’s been days since Hurricane Francine hit Louisiana, having major impacts in some parts.

For many areas, cleanup efforts continue.

Along West Loyola Drive, you could still see the leftover debris and items from homes that sustained damage amid Francine.

Kenner resident Arthur Scott reflected on the moments things went from bad to worse along his street: “My son came and woke me up and said, ‘We are flooded in.’ I couldn’t comprehend what he was saying because I had just come out here.”

“Opened the door. My mind was totally blown away. Looked like Lake Pontchartrain outside of my home,” said Scott.

Three of his vehicles were in water that was at least 3 to 4 feet high. It’s a reality Scott is still wrapping his mind around.

“I believe they are probably a total loss. Insurance will pick them up tomorrow. At some point, they’ll make an assessment on them.”That is on top of the work still left undone on his roof since Hurricane Ida hit in 2021, when heavy winds caused major damage throughout the area.

Randell “MesoTheMilkMan” Ross said, “It’s raining.. Winds 75 mph.”

Ross also lives in Kenner and said he was with his grandmother when the storm reached its peak.

“It was crazy. I was looking out the back window when I saw a fire on one side. The other side, trees were sparking. Had to go and tell my grandma. Like Grandma. We were spookin.”

Ross said that the fire came from an electric circuit when the power went out. For three days, he and his grandmother were without power.

“Imagine waking up in cold sweats. Every day. Having to go out for air, but outside is nothing but heat.”

But folks in the area said the struggle brought them a little closer as neighbors.

“No one was hurt,” said Scott.

With a lot to still be thankful for.

“My whole neighborhood safe. Everyone was all good. A few people had to leave out their house, but nothing too bad, so, everything’s all good.”

