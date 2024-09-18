NYC hosting 1st ever National Urban Rat Summit to strategize in war on rats

By Renee Anderson

NEW YORK (WCBS, WLNY) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is hosting an inaugural National Urban Rat Summit, gathering leaders from around the country to discuss strategies for winning the war on rats.

“Wow, I didn’t realize we were going to get so many people showing up to talk about rats,” Adams said in his opening remarks.

Public works officials from Boston, Chicago and Seattle are all on hand for the two-day event at Pier 57 in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District.

“Thank you for being here. Let’s be energetic. Let’s share our ideas. Let’s figure out how we unify against what I consider to be public enemy number one, Mickey and his crew,” said Adams.

The summit will feature academic presentations from researchers and municipal experts, along with conversations on rat mitigation challenges. There will be a special focus on parks, sewers, construction sites and public housing.

The mayor named the city’s first-ever rat czar in April 2023, appointing former Brooklyn teacher Kathleen Corradi to the job.

“There’s a new sheriff in town, and with your help, we will send those rats packing,” Corradi said at the time.

They went on to announce new citywide sanitation rules for business and residents in an effort to eliminate rats’ food source, along with targeted rat mitigation zones.

“I don’t think there’s been a mayor in history that says how much he hates rats. I dislike rats. And I am so happy I have a four-star general who is working on finally winning the war on rats,” Adams said Wednesday. “We will make an impact. And if we do so, we’re going to improve the health and the mental stability of everyday people in this city.”

Starting this November, all residential buildings with up to nine units will be required to put trash into containers, which cost between $45 and $55.

The city is also calling for volunteers to join the “Rat Pack” and help with rat mitigation efforts, like shoveling mulch around trees.

