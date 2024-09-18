Video shows Macomb County deputy climb into moving truck to help 63-year-old driver during medical emergency

By Sara Powers

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Macomb County deputy climbed through the window of a moving vehicle to help save a 63-year-old man who was experiencing a medical emergency while driving, the sheriff’s office said.

At 2:18 p.m., deputies responded to southbound Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens after receiving a report of a silver GMC Sierra truck “driving erratically” near Church Street.

When deputies found the vehicle on Gratiot, near Remick Drive, they activated the patrol car’s lights and sirens, but the driver, identified as a 63-year-old man, didn’t stop.

The truck continued traveling at about five mph on Gratiot.

Deputies then pulled up next to the driver, who appeared to be dazed and “unable to comprehend the requests.”

The driver eventually rolled down his window and briefly hit his brakes. Video shows Deputy Miron climbing through the window of the patrol vehicle and into the truck while the cars were traveling on Gratiot.

Once inside the truck, the deputy was able to stop it. After that, she called a family member of the driver to confirm his medical condition.

Clinton Township fire officials took the driver to a local hospital for further treatment.

“I commend Deputy Miron for putting herself in harm’s way to help a citizen in need and protect other drivers on the roadway,” said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. “Due to her quick thinking and selfless actions, she safely ended what could have been a tragic situation.”

