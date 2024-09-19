Boy still undergoes surgeries years after father tried to kill him in car crash

By Ashley Portillo

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — It’s been just over eight years since an Arapahoe County father tried to kill his then 2-year-old son by crashing his car.

Isaiah Weitzel is now 10 years old and, years later, still dealing with the effects and impacts of that horrific crash.

Isaiah has had five surgeries since the crash in August 2016, and he’ll have another surgery this week. His mom added he’ll likely have to have surgeries every other year until he stops growing, and possibly more surgeries throughout the rest of his life.

But through it all, Isaiah’s mom, Nancy Lopez, says he remains strong, resilient and brave.

Ahead of his sixth surgery, Isaiah said, “It’s a little nerve-wracking.” He’s also left with the scars eight years after his father tried to take his life.

“I have some scars right here,” Isaiah said, as he pointed to his leg. “This is the biggest one I have, and then, I have one on my forehead here.”

During the 2016 accident in Centennial, Isaiah was not buckled in. His father was driving about 75 mph when he crashed his car into several parked vehicles.

According to a police affidavit, Weitzel confessed to investigators saying, “I was trying to kill my son.” He also allegedly told investigators being a father was too big of a responsibility, and he did not think he was man enough to raise a child.

“But that wasn’t the truth. I left him, and he wanted to hurt me,” Nancy said. “And the only way he knew how to hurt me was to hurt Isaiah.”

Lopez calls it the ultimate betrayal, knowing her son is all she has. Isaiah suffered serious injuries and stayed in the hospital for a prolonged period of time. He broke his leg, needed 30 stiches in his head, and is still fighting to recover.

“Everything that we’ve been through has been really difficult,” Lopez said.

Years later, Isaiah needs another surgery to help even out his legs and hips.

“Each surgery was pretty difficult. This surgery, they are going to be taking out four rods out of his knee to continue the growth plate,” Lopez explained.

During his seventh surgery, doctors will lengthen his limb, and Isaiah will have to use a machine to stretch it every day.

Each visit to the hospital, Lopez says, is like reopening a wound.

“It’s triggering because we have to relive it, and we are still suffering because of what this man did to us,” Lopez said. “It reminds us that it’s not over, and it won’t be over. But we’re getting through it.”

Lopez said seeing her son in pain is the hardest part. Although Isaiah doesn’t remember what happened to him, she feels she has to carry the burden of if all.

“That’s hard, especially doing it alone,” Lopez said.

Despite what happened, Lopez says she’s empowered by her son’s resilience.

“He’s so brave, and he’s just always so determined,” Lopez said proudly. “He’s incredible. His resilience is just otherworldly.”

He’s determined to still enjoy life as a ten-year-old kid, who likes karate, soccer, baseball, rock climbing and being creative with arts and crafts.

Through it all, the two also have one another to lean on for support.

“Me and my mom are really close. We do everything together,” Isaiah said. “She’s done a lot for me just to make me feel happy.”

“He’s really my strength. He’s my little anchor. He keeps me going, and he’s just amazing,” Lopez said.

Isaiah said he wants to be a scientist when he grows up.

“I just want to change the world and figure out things other people didn’t figure out,” Isaiah proclaimed.

“He’s going to be something big one day. I can feel it,” Lopez said.

Nathan Weitzel is still in prison for attempted first-degree murder and several other counts.

The family is raising money through an online fundraiser called “Help Support Isaiah Journey to Recovery.”

