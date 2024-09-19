Firearms found at Volcano Vista High School

By Nick Catlin

ALBUQUERQUE (KOAT) — A student was taken into custody after firearms were found at Volcano Vista High School.

A student reported this concern to staff.

School principal Melissa Sedillo wrote to the school community and said one of the firearms was loaded. That weapon was found inside the student’s backpack.

A search of the student’s vehicle led to another firearm being found.

“About 80% of active shooter situations, 80% of the time, another student had heard rumors or had the knowledge that an active shooter situation was going to transpire,” said Rob DeBuck, a retired school police officer.

Sedillo also said the student did not express any intention of harming other students, themselves or staff. it happened on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The student was detained by Albuquerque Public Schools police and school staff.

That response was assisted by the Albuquerque Police Department and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

The letter also stated the school is aware of unrelated threats being made and posted on social media. As a precaution, police will have an increased presence on campus through this week.

Law enforcement has investigated that unrelated threat and deemed it to be uncredible.

“I call this a snowball effect. It’s been scientifically studied that if you have it, an active shooter situation or you have a situation with guns on campus, that it does have an actual 13 to 14 days after, you have a significant spike and similar calls throughout the country,” DeBuck said. “I know police departments across the country are being much more proactive and showing them arresting kids that are making these threats. We need to let the kids know it’s not okay and you will be prosecuted.”

