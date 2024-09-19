Orchard accident: 25 hurt as hay wagon overturns on school trip in Wisconsin

By Zoie Henry, Mariana La Roche

HIPPEWA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WISN) — At least 25 people, including children, were injured when two hay wagons being pulled by a tractor rolled over during a field trip at an apple orchard near Chippewa Falls Wednesday morning.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office reported three patients with life-threatening injuries, five with serious injuries, and nine others transported by ambulance. One patient was airlifted, and others were taken to the hospital in personal vehicles.

The incident happened at Bushel and a Peck Market and involved students from St. Mark Lutheran School in Eau Claire. It occurred when one of the wagons lost control while going downhill and overturned.

Deputy Chief Corey Jeffers of the Chippewa Fire District reported that first responders enacted mass casualty protocol upon arrival, alerting area EMS and hospitals.

While the exact number of children and adults among the injured is unclear, all children have been reunited with their families.

Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes confirmed there were no fatalities.

