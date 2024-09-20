GM Fairfax plant in Kansas City, Kansas to issue temporary layoff notice

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KMBC) — The General Motors Fairfax plant in Kansas City, Kansas, will issue a temporary layoff notice on Thursday as part of a $390 million investment to retool for Chevrolet Bolt EV production.

The phased layoffs, starting in November, were communicated to employees in May.

The temporary layoffs are necessary to pause production and prepare the plant for its next phase, the company said.

General Motors said this step is part of the planned investment and not a new development.

The plant has been preparing for this transition since the initial announcement in May.

