Listeria outbreak linked to Boar’s Head meats prompts Long Island deli to start their own label

By Jennifer McLogan

Click here for updates on this story

PORT WASHINGTON, New York (WCBS) — This year’s deadly listeria outbreak involving Boar’s Head meats prompted one Long Island deli to switch up its business model.

According to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Aug. 28, 57 people have been sickened across 18 states, and six people have died. The CDC connected the outbreak to Boar’s Head products. The company shuttered a plant in Virginia, discontinued selling liverwurst and is now working to regain trust.

Harbor Deli has been in business 27 years, run by Harry and Diane DeFeo of Port Washington.

“All of a sudden we have a listeria issue that’s affecting our whole industry,” Harry DeFeo said.

“I’ve always eaten Boar’s Head, so it was a shock,” one Harbor Deli customer said.

“There’s many people that are totally afraid to eat any cold cuts at this point,” DeFeo said.

Deli patrons worry food poisoning infections are difficult to pinpoint. Symptoms may occur up to ten weeks after eating contaminated food.

DeFeo, who survived the COVID slump with a generator, went on the safety offensive.

“We have been handing out this flier to our customers describing to them what we have done,” he said.

The flier reads, “All of our sandwiches and cold cuts are being made with Harbor’s own line of artesan [sic] made premium meats and cheeses. We are not carrying any Boar’s Head products. Fresh roasted turkey breast made in our stores every day.”

Harbor Deli has been ordering high-end artisanal meats, roasting them on premises and serving them under their own Harbor Deli label.

“Since this all started at the end of July, the phone has been ringing off the chart,” said Victor Girgenti, of Longview Trading.

Girgenti is among those now shipping premium meats to delis and supermarkets.

The local town council is proclaiming the safety of cold cuts.

“The deli businesses are down, and we need to make sure that they stay afloat,” North Hempstead Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte said.

“I hope to regain the business that we were at before this all happened,” DeFeo said.

With its new branding, customers are returning to the mom-and-pop deli that wants to be a part of the community for another 27 years.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.