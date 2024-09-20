MCSO: Inmate attacks deputy at Adult Detention Center

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WRTV) — A Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy is being hospitalized after being attacked by an inmate on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, at around 3 p.m., two detention deputies were conducting a routine inmate count in the Adult Detention Center.

The office said as they were directing inmates back to their cells, one of the deputies encountered resistance from an inmate who refused to follow instructions.

This lead to a verbal altercation, and the deputy used her department-issued pepper spray.

The inmate then began punching the deputy several times. The deputy was knocked to the ground and continued to be attacked until other deputies got the inmate off.

The deputy was transported to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The inmate involved has since been placed in administrative lock down. He is currently being held on charges of Robbery, Dealing Narcotics, and Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon.

The sheriff’s office released the following statement on the incident:

“This incident highlights the very real dangers that our correctional staff face every day. These dedicated professionals work tirelessly to maintain order and safety in environments where tensions can escalate without warning. The bravery and quick actions of our deputies prevented dangerous situation from worsening. We are extremely grateful for their service, and the community should recognize the vital role they play in ensuring safety within our facility and community at large.” Marion County Sheriff’s Office

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.