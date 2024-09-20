One Dad’s Mission bikes through Chicago to help Ronald McDonald House

By Suzanne Le Mignot

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Jeff Bekos is a father on a mission. He is biking his way across the country to raise money and awareness for Ronald McDonald House Charities, giving back to an organization that helped his family in their greatest time of need.

The pom poms wave and the cow bells sound as Jeff Bekos is welcomed to Chicago.

“Oh my God! It was outstanding! It gives me the extra energy that I need to keep pedaling to South Bend tomorrow.”

Bekos is the founder of One Dad’s Mission. He’s biking about 4,600 miles and stopping at 26 Ronald McDonald House Charities locations across the United States.

His goal: To raise $5 million to help 254,000 families. He’s raised more than $500,000 so far and also wants to bring awareness to the work the organization does each day. Bekos experienced that firsthand.

“They took all of the pressures off of trying to find a place to sleep and eat and live. It’s your home away from home, and we’re just forever grateful for that support,” Bekos said.

In 2013, at the age of 13, Bekos’ daughter Hailey was diagnosed with anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, a rare auto-immune condition. It caused her to have thousands of hours of seizures.

Hailey’s parents stayed in a room, much like this one, at the Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia so they could be near her while she was receiving care. She was in a hospital, in a coma, for four months.

“What this charity provides for families when they’re sick is amazing!”

Bekos and his wife Liz stayed at the Ronald McDonald House for 254 days while Hailey recovered.

“It’s a miracle that she’s alive and thriving and living her best life,” Bekos said.

Today, Hailey is 24 years old. The teen who had to re-learn how to eat, walk, talk, and write is now healthy and working in digital marketing for non-profits.

“She’s an amazing young woman,” Bekos said.

So far, the cyclist by day and insurance consultant by night has biked nearly 3,000 miles.

“Nobody expects to be in the position of having a sick child or injured child. When they do, they know we’ll be here to wrap our arms around them and help them out,” said Holly Buckendahl, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities, Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana

Bekos will end his journey on October 14 at the Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia, the same month the charity marks its 50th anniversary.

