Thieves carjack woman, crashes car on Chicago’s South Side, police say

By
New
Published 9:25 AM

Jeramie Bizzle

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — Thieves crashed a vehicle after carjacking a woman at gunpoint Thursday night in the Washington Heights neighborhood, according to police.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street.

Police said the 46-year-old woman was sitting inside the parked vehicle when two armed males approached and told her to get out of the vehicle, which she complied.

The offenders entered and attempted to leave the scene but struck a post. They two got out and left the scene on foot.

Police said they may have fired a shot as they fled. No injuries were reported.

As of Friday, no arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

