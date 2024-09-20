Wife accused of shooting, killing husband in Tracy

By Lindsay Weber

TRACY, California (KCRA) — A man has died and his wife was arrested for his murder after a shooting in Tracy on Wednesday, the police department said.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on Hampshire Lane.

The victim, identified as 53-year-old Wesley Bozek, was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

The Tracy Police Department arrested 43-year-old Jean Miranda, Bozek’s wife, in connection to the shooting.

Miranda was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder and use of a firearm causing death or great bodily injury.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Andrew Glover at 209-831-6607.

