Sheriff: Man shoots wife after couple takes Lyft to drop kids off at Wichita elementary school

By Web Staff

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — Authorities say a man shot his wife outside a Wichita elementary school after the couple used a Lyft to drop their kids off Monday morning. A responding deputy shot and wounded the suspect.

Law enforcement responded at around 9:15 a.m. to a shooting outside Cessna Elementary School located at 2101 West 45th Street South. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said that after the couple’s kids went into the school, witnesses reported the husband shot his wife in the chest in the street outside the vehicle.

“She then ran toward the school for help. He chased her,” Sheriff Easter said. “At the point that our deputy arrived, he had the gun pointing at her head.”

The deputy took cover. Easter said that when the suspect stepped a little bit away from his wife, the deputy fired two rounds, striking the husband. The deputy got the suspect in custody after a brief scuffle.

A school staff member saw the disturbance happened and got some children safely inside.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect was unresponsive while being taken to the hospital.

Eater said investigators were speaking with the Lyft driver.

