ShotSpotter technology goes dark in Chicago

By Andrew Ramos

CHICAGO (WBBM) — ShotSpotter expired at midnight in Chicago. While Mayor Brandon Johnson is searching for an alternative gunfire detection system, on Sunday, the city announced that it is now accepting recommendations.

Despite the fight to keep ShotSpotter in Chicago, the service was decommissioned at 12:01 a.m. Monday. The mayor said the goal is to explore better options and save more lives.

The mayor’s campaign promise to cut ties with gunfire detection technology, which alerts police to gunfire faster than a 911 call, has now come to fruition.

Leading up to this weekend’s decommissioning of the service, the mayor’s Office of Community Safety launched what it describes as a “diverse working group of city and non-city employees” that has been discussing strategies with other cities, like Seattle, Houston, and San Antonio, which have recently moved away from ShotSpotter.

While the city forges ahead, uncertainty and even confusion loom.

Dispatchers could be heard on the radio Saturday night discussing whether the system had already been removed as they responded to an armed robbery in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Armed robbers shot a 19-year-old in his head as he was walking out of a gas station. He was in serious condition Sunday night.

First responders who have relied on the service for years appear to be in the dark about what happens next.

“Wards that have it and want to keep it should be allowed to do so,” said Ald. Ray Lopez, representing the 15th Ward.

The fight to keep ShotSpotter has been one that has fired up several aldermen who have lashed out against the mayor, even passing an ordinance last week that gives Chicago Police Department Supt. Larry Snelling the power to renew the contract.

Johnson has vowed to veto that ordinance.

Ald. Silvana Tabares, representing the 23rd Ward, did not mince words in a statement about the situation on Sunday.

“Starting tonight, every gunshot victim left bleeding in the streets of our city will be a worthy sacrifice in the eyes of the mayor for his radical agenda,” Tabares said.

Meanwhile, the timeline to get a replacement service up and running is serving up a major red flag for Lopez, who spoke with CBS News Chicago this weekend.

“They would not be able to be in place and approved for at least a year, so even shutting off the technology tomorrow and putting out an RFP, we will still be a year without any kind of service in the City of Chicago,” he said. “That is not only irresponsible, but that is dangerous.”

CBS News Chicago has learned that on Sunday evening, Snelling sent out a letter to department members, reminding them that they will no longer be relying on ShotSpotter. He also told officers to encourage the community members they interact with to call 911 if they hear loud noises resembling gunshots.

CPD released the following statement:

“Effective Monday, September 23, 2024, at 12:01 am, the Chicago Police Department will no longer be utilizing ShotSpotter technology. This does not change our commitment to public safety and building stronger neighborhoods for all of our residents. Our hardworking officers will continue to respond to crime and work to stop the trauma of violence plaguing our communities.”

“CPD frequently adjusts our public safety efforts based on the needs of our residents and the resources available to us. This is no different. As we move forward, we remind residents to call 911 with as much information and detail as possible when they hear loud reports that could resemble gunfire. It’s imperative that we all do our part to keep our city safe and protect our families.”

ShotSpotter will begin to take down its equipment across the city starting Monday.

