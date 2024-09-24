Couple who found Joseph Couch’s body get first reward check

By Alex Suckow

LONDON, Kentucky (WLKY) — The couple credited with finding the body of a suspected interstate shooter are getting their reward.

Fred and Sheila McCoy spent days searching for Joseph Couch after he allegedly shot several people on I-75 in Laurel County and then darted from the scene.

Couch’s body was found Sept. 18 less than a mile from where the shooting happened.

Kentucky State Police had searched around 28,000 acres for nearly two weeks, and had just pulled their efforts out of the Daniel Boone National Forest when the McCoys spotted a body.

They were livestreaming their searches on YouTube, and they captured the moment they made the discovery. KSP troopers were nearby at the time.

The McCoys say they were searching in hopes of getting the $35,000 reward presented by officials.

On Tuesday, the mayor of London and KSP Trooper Scottie Pennington presented them with a $10,000.

Originally, after the body was found, KSP said they’d just be receiving $25,000, but the latest post says the McCoys will receive multiple checks over time until they reach the full $35,000.

“Their brave actions were instrumental in bringing closure to this tragic event, and we are deeply thankful for their assistance,” a post said.

All five shooting victims are expected to be okay.

