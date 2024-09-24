Unusual sighting of endangered right whales off New York has scientists concerned

By Neal Riley

BOSTON (WBZ) — Scientists are concerned after seeing nearly a quarter of the world’s population of critically endangered North Atlantic right whales in an unusual and potentially dangerous spot for them.

The New England Aquarium said at least 82 whales were observed in late July and August during research flights south of New York’s Long Island, hundreds of miles away from New England and Canadian waters where they are typically seen in the summer.

“To see those kind of numbers at this time of year near the offshore canyons that are about 40 to 70 miles south of Long Island, New York is pretty unusual,” aquarium scientist Katherine McKenna told WBZ-TV.

On one flight alone researchers spotted 56 right whales alongside fin and humpback whales, dolphins, tuna and sea turtles. That’s the most right whales many of the scientists on the trip have ever seen at one time.

“It was a lot. They were concentrated in such a small area,” said McKenna, who was watching the whales from the air. “There’d be several whales on one side of the plane, and then off to the other side there’d be double that.”

McKenna says scientists don’t know for sure why the whales are near New York, but they seem to be following food. Right whales primarily feed on tiny zooplankton.

“They were first seen in late May and they’ve continued to persist there for several months,” she said. “That indicates there’s been good prey, a good food resource for them to stick around there for that long.”

The presence of whales in the new location is concerning to scientists because the aquarium says there are no mandatory speed restrictions for the many commercial boats in the area of the Hudson and Block submarine canyons where the whales were spotted.

“This is sort of a newer area for the right whales to be popping up in,” McKenna said.

The aquarium noted that several whales had propeller wounds. McKenna said the team spotted boats near the whales and one whale was also pictured swimming near fishing gear.

“We were definitely nervous seeing that,” she said.

Vessel strikes and fishing gear entanglement are the leading causes of death for right whales. There are estimated to be fewer than 360 left on Earth.

The aquarium says federal authorities proposed expanding seasonal speed restrictions years ago to protect the whales, but “the untenable delay has put this endangered species at continued risk of extinction.”

Where will the whales go next? McKenna says they are always adapting and in recent years have shown they are ready to go wherever their food is.

“They’re kind of becoming more unpredictable with what they’re doing in response to how the ocean conditions are changing,” she said.

