Woman accused of stealing over $25,000 worth of candles

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Kansas City woman has been charged after being arrested for numerous candle thefts.

A probable cause statement says Destiny Moore was arrested on Sept. 21 for allegedly stealing 30 candles from a store on Broadway Boulevard.

Store employees alerted Kansas City police, who arrested her and an accomplice after they left the store without paying.

Police say that Moore has been involved in at least 25 documented incidents, either alone or with accomplices, stealing candles from various stores.

The total value of the stolen goods is approximately $25,981.10.

Kansas City police reviewed surveillance footage and photos from the incidents.

Moore was positively identified through visible tattoos, body shape, and facial recognition, as she did not wear a mask during the thefts.

Court documents indicate that Moore was previously convicted of felony theft on Sept. 12, 2024, and placed on two years of probation.

