Astros Hispanic Heritage Weekend By AARP

By Lisa Valadez

September 25, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — This past weekend, Houston was buzzing with more than just excitement for the Astros’ game against the Los Angeles Angels. Minute Maid Park became a hotspot for a vibrant celebration of Hispanic culture, unity, and legacy, courtesy of AARP Texas, the proud sponsors of Hispanic Heritage Weekend! It was a spectacular event where passion for baseball met the pride of the Hispanic community. AARP Texas Hits a Home Run with Los Astros Jerseys As fans packed the stadium, 10,000 lucky attendees walked away with a one-of-a-kind José Altuve Los Astros jersey, sponsored by AARP Texas. Altuve, a celebrated icon, stands as a symbol of perseverance and excellence, embodying the spirit that resonates deeply within the Hispanic community.

But the jerseys weren’t the only stars of the night—history was also made when Jose Selvera, an original member of Houston’s legendary Chicano Squad, threw out the first pitch! The audience erupted in applause, recognizing the contribution of these trailblazers who paved the way for progress in the city. It was a truly unforgettable moment that tied past heroes to the present-day excitement.

Hispanic Heritage Street Festival: A Feast for the Senses

On Saturday, September 21st, the Hispanic Heritage Street Festival, presented by Hornitos, brought together people of all backgrounds for a celebration that went beyond just baseball. The energy was palpable as families enjoyed live music, indulged in Houston’s finest food trucks, and played yard games. Caricaturists, face painters, and a vibrant crowd created the kind of joyful scene that makes Houston proud.

And the giveaways didn’t stop! An additional 10,000 fans left with a unique Sugar Skull Bobblehead, sponsored by Bank of America. These keepsakes helped bridge the cultural celebration with baseball fandom, making it a day to remember for everyone who attended.

From the fireworks on Friday night to the cultural festivities on Saturday, Hispanic Heritage Weekend at Minute Maid Park exemplified Houston’s spirit—one of inclusion, heritage, and shared joy. Fans not only got to witness thrilling baseball action, but they also became part of something bigger, a tribute to the diverse tapestry that makes Houston one of the greatest cities in America.

Wrap-Up and Los Astros Flag Giveaway

The celebration didn’t end without another highlight on Sunday, September 22nd, when early bird fans took home a Los Astros Wearable Flag, courtesy of PNC. It’s more than just a flag—it’s a symbol of pride, representing the unity and strength of the Hispanic community in Houston and beyond.

From beginning to end, AARP Texas and the Astros delivered a weekend packed with culture, baseball, and unforgettable moments. AARP’s continued support for all generations truly shined throughout the event, creating connections that transcend the ballpark.

What’s Next for AARP Texas?

With Hispanic Heritage Weekend concluding on such a high note, AARP Texas continues its mission of community support, ensuring that people of all ages and backgrounds have access to resources and opportunities to live fulfilling lives. From sponsoring events like this to providing valuable tools and programs, AARP Texas shows that their commitment extends beyond the field.

As we look ahead, we can’t wait to see what’s next for AARP and the Astros! Whether you’re cheering on your team or celebrating your heritage, one thing is certain—Houston always knows how to bring the community together. After all, the city that loves baseball also loves celebrating its rich cultural diversity!

For more info, visit AARP.org

