Community gathers at Pikes Peak National Cemetary to honor Unclaimed Air Force Veteran

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado (KRDO) — Community members from around the Pikes Peak Region gathered at the Pikes Peak National Cemetary Wednesday to lay a veteran to rest.

Sergeant Leroy Abbott served during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1968. Pikes Peak National Cemetary said he never went to Vietnam, but he was stationed at Ellsworth AFB, SD.

Abbott was 79 years old when he passed away. At the time of his passing, he had no family or close personal connections, and was thus considered an “Unclaimed Veteran.”

Despite this situation, Abbot was supported by dozens of people Wednesday who came out to give him the sendoff he deserved.

Sgt. Abbott received salutes from fellow Vietnam wartime veterans. It was one of his last wishes.

“He said, I would love a veteran service. He said, and I’d love to be in a veteran cemetery,” shared his hospice liaison, Richelle Lucero. She continued to say, “He said, but it’ll just be me. So it doesn’t really matter anyway. I told him it does matter. And if this is your wish, we’re going to try to make it happen.”

Wednesday’s service proved the late Sergeant wrong. Old ranchers he worked with drove out from Kansas to say a few words on his behalf and military supporters came from across Colorado. The overwhelming show of support left other veterans speechless.

“There are no words to describe just how loved that man felt by the community,” said retired Army Sergeant Justin Wells.

“When you are a part of the military, you always have that family. And he is not unclaimed anymore,” Lucero said as a tear fell from her eye.

Many service members showed up to give Abbott the sendoff he deserved.

“It’s a true brotherhood,” said Wells.

“It was an honor to be here. It was such a beautiful service. And Mr. Abbott, it does matter, your final wishes matter,” said Lucero.

Lucero said Leroy Abbott was the most selfless person. He gave time to serve his country, while also serving others. His hospice care told KRDO13 he donated his last dollars to St. Judes and other organizations that care for kids with cancer.

