First Joro spider sighting reported in Massachusetts, marking northernmost expansion

By JOHN ATWATER AND SHAUN GANLEY

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The Joro spider, an invasive species originally from East Asia, has made its first confirmed appearance in Massachusetts, marking its northernmost sighting in the United States.

The spider was discovered this week near the Massachusetts State House on Mount Vernon Street in Boston, drawing significant attention due to its size and striking appearance.

The Joro spider, native to Japan, Korea, China, and Taiwan, is recognized for its vibrant yellow, blue, and red markings, along with its intricate golden webs.

The species was first identified in the United States around 2013 in northeastern Georgia, where experts believe they arrived via shipping containers. Since then, the Joro spider population has spread rapidly across the Southeastern states.

Joe Schifferdecker, who spotted the spider in Boston, said he was surprised at finding the creature in such an urban setting.

“It’s surprising that it’s in the middle of Boston on kind of a main street and yet this is supposedly the first one in all of Massachusetts that’s been sighted,” Schifferdecker said.

Despite its intimidating appearance, experts say that the Joro spider poses no significant threat to humans.

“They’re no more venomous than any other garden spider,” according to Andy Davis, a researcher from the University of Georgia. “They’re not going to attack you. They’re not going to jump off the web and get you. They don’t go inside houses.”

Researchers are still studying the ecological impact of the Joro spider in the United States.

While the long-term effects remain unclear, the species’ ability to survive harsh winters suggests that Massachusetts residents might see more of these spiders in the future.

As the Joro spider continues to spread, its arrival in Boston signals the potential for further northward expansion.

For now, experts believe the species is not harmful.

The spider primarily feeds on a variety of small insects, including flies, beetles, moths, stink bugs and mosquitoes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.