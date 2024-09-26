Who is Jumaane Williams? If Eric Adams resigns, the NYC public advocate becomes mayor.

By Mark Prussin

NEW YORK (WCBS, WLNY) — With New York City Mayor Eric Adams facing federal bribery, campaign finance and conspiracy charges, some prominent officials are calling on him to resign.

If Adams steps down, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams would immediately become acting mayor until a special election is held to choose a successor.

As acting mayor, Williams would not have the full powers of the office.

Adams has denied the charges and indicated he intends to serve his full term in office.

Williams became the New York City Public Advocate in 2019, when he won the special election to replace Letitia James, who left the office to become New York Attorney General. He was later elected to a full term.

Williams is an outspoken mental health advocate, and has been open about his personal struggles with Tourette’s syndrome and ADHD.

In 2022, Williams launched a campaign for governor and participated in CBS New York’s Democratic primary debate. Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul won the nomination over Williams and Rep. Tom Suozzi.

In a 2019 interview with CBS News New York’s “The Point with Marcia Kramer,” Williams said housing would be his “number one issue” as public advocate. He later unleashed heavy criticism against Adams and NYCHA after arsenic was detected in tap water at a public housing complex in Manhattan.

Williams was elected to the New York City Council in 2010, representing District 45 in Brooklyn.

The New York City Council voted to establish the Office of the Public Advocate in 1993. It currently serves as a “watchdog” over city government on behalf of New Yorkers.

According to NYC.gov, “The Office of the Public Advocate assists with complaints and inquiries involving government-related services and regulations. From resolving housing complaints to combating abuse by agencies, the Office helps thousands of New Yorkers annually by improving transparency and accountability of City government.”

The Public Advocate is a non-voting member of the City Council, but they can introduce and co-sponsor bills.

Williams is the city’s fifth public advocate, preceded by James, Bill de Blasio, Betsy Gotbaum and Mark Green.

