Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood replica trolley up for a vote to become next LEGO set

<i>KDKA via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Creator Matt Smith came up with a miniature version of the iconic cherry red trolley after LEGO passed on mass-producing his nearly 2
Willingham, James
KDKA via CNN Newsource
Creator Matt Smith came up with a miniature version of the iconic cherry red trolley after LEGO passed on mass-producing his nearly 2
By
Published 4:35 PM

By Patrick Damp

Click here for updates on this story

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From the Neighborhood of Make Believe right into LEGOLAND, there’s a new tiny tribute to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood in the works but for it to go from make-believe to reality, the fans have to make it so.

Creator Matt Smith came up with a miniature version of the iconic cherry red trolley after LEGO passed on mass-producing his nearly 2,000-piece replica of Mister Rogers’ house and neighborhood.

This time, though, Smith thinks he’s got a winner.

The Minifigure scale recreation of the famous red trolley is about 300 pieces and has plenty of room for a mini Mister Rogers and his pals to take a trip down the tracks to see all their make-believe friends.

“You know, every build involves some trial and error, but this one really came together in a way that satisfied my expectations,” Smith said.

Fans can vote it into production right now as the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood trolley is live on the LEGO website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content