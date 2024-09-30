‘Crying Lions fan’ pays it forward, gifting game tickets to young girl who lost a mother figure

By Sarah Michals

DETROIT, Michigan (WXYZ) — You may remember the Detroit Lions fan who went viral when cameras caught him crying tears of joy after the playoff win back in January.

On Monday night, that fan, Arron Wikaryasz, is giving back by surprising a younger fan with an emotional story.

After we shared Wikaryasz’s story, people across the country were moved, reaching out to gift him tickets for the rest of the season!

Wikaryasz was so touched that he reached out to me saying that this season, he wanted to gift something to another Detroit Lions fan.

Wikaryasz shared his story behind the tears to me back in January after the playoff game.

“It was a full circle moment for me. I don’t know my dad as an adult, as a man, so it’s hard to connect in moments as of late, so being there, I can be 14 again,” Wikaryasz said.

The Lions were a transformative part of his childhood with his late father. When he shared this, people across the country and one sent him to the Lions NFC Championship game in San Francisco.

“It felt like being vulnerable was a superpower, even going to the Tampa Bay game, I had people coming up to me and before they even said their names they were telling me their stories

Inspired by all the generosity and love, Wikaryasz reached out to me saying that he wanted to give back to a heartfelt Lions fan this season by giving away his own tickets.

“Me and my brother thought what game would mean the most to somebody, and we said Thanksgiving,” he said.

We did a callout to hear peoples’ stories, and ultimately, Wikaryasz read this one from Anika Zufelt, talking about a little girl very close to her, Mallory, who recently lost a mother figure in her life.

“She was 6 1/2 when she lost Sam, and they were really close,” Zufelt said. “After she passed away, Mallory went through a lot, grief hits everyone differently but especially kids.”

Zufelt said that Mallory started going to grief counseling and got connected with Detroit Lions player Frank Ragnow’s foundation, Rags Remembered.

Ragnow lost his own father in 2016 and his camp helps kids work through their grief after losing someone.

Mallory has spent two summers in a row with Ragnow at the camp. Zufelt said those experiences helped Mallory start smiling again and has made her a dedicated Detroit Lions fan.

“To see a young kid who now comes into the room when we’re watching a Lions game, ‘where’s 77?'” Zufelt said.

We were there when Wikaryasz surprised Mallory with the tickets.

The game will be Mallory’s first-ever football game. Wikaryasz also got her a Ragnow jersey to wear to it.

The tickets are second row, right behind the Lions bench and behind Ragnow.

“Anika said how you were able to smile again. That made me, that one really got me. So I’m glad that you can smile again and I hope these tickets keep that smile on your face,” Wikaryasz said.

