Homeowners impacted by Rancho Palos Verdes landslide can get up to $10K

October 02, 2024 (LAPost.com) — Homeowners impacted by the ongoing landslides in Rancho Palos Verdes may be eligible to receive up to $10,000 after an emergency financial assistance program was approved by the city council Tuesday night.

The approved program allocated $5 million in landslide relief funding from the office of County Supervisor Janice Hahn to give immediate aid to residents impacted by the land movement and utility shutoffs. This includes $2.8 million for up to 280 eligible homeowners impacted by the landslides, and the remaining $2.2 million will be allocated for the city’s ongoing response and stabilization efforts.

“These emergency grants will deliver long-overdue immediate assistance to those whose lives have been upended by land movement and utility shutoffs, helping them cover essential costs like home repairs and temporary housing. We extend our gratitude and appreciation to Supervisor Hahn for helping secure this vital funding for our community,” Rancho Palos Verdes Mayor John Cruikshank said.

The grants will be available for homeowners in the Portuguese Bend Community Association, Seaview, and Portuguese Bend Beach Club neighborhoods. It’s estimated that 280 households in those neighborhoods have indefinitely lost natural gas service, and/or electricity, or suffered damage from the landslides.

Residents who wish to receive the grant are required to provide documentation.

The city’s finance department will oversee this program. Officials said once applications are approved, people can expect to receive their reimbursement within a week. Residents will be given information on how to apply within the next few days from their homeowners’ associations.

Officials are going to continue to advocate for additional local, state, and federal assistance to help with rising costs of the landslide response.

The Rancho Palos Verdes City Council also received an update during Tuesday’s meeting from its staff on the efforts to stabilize the landslide. According to the update, workers have drilled six new deep dewatering wells that are collectively pumping out 7.2 million gallons of water per week. The wells, located along the shoreline, are helping to relieve built-up water pressure that’s causing the landslide to progress.

The City Council also voted on Tuesday to allocate $6.1 million to continue emergency work in the area, $4 million for more dewatering wells, and $4 million to prepare for the next rainy season. This includes lining the canyon and filling fissures and grabens to prevent any water from percolating underground and worsening land movement.

The landslide accelerated across 680 acres after heavy rains in spring 2023. This caused damage to homes, roads, and utilities. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Sept. 3 in Rancho Palos Verdes in an effort to give state resources to assist in the response. The utility shutoffs prompted by the slide have also extended to Rolling Hills.

