Body cam footage released of police rescuing woman from kidnapping suspect

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — New body cam footage released by Louisville Metro Police Department shows the moments a woman was rescued from a man accused of kidnapping her.

LMPD’s SWAT team arrested 51-year-old Artis Chenault on Sept. 10 after a standoff in the St. Denis neighborhood.

Police were originally called to the 2800 block of Rockford Lane about a trouble run. They were told by a witness at that location that Chenault had beaten a woman then dragged her into his pickup truck, leaving the scene.

LMPD later said that surveillance footage from that scene corroborated the witness’s claims.

Police then found the pickup truck at a home in the 3400 block of Shanks Lane.

The woman was brought out from the home after a standoff, along with Chenault.

Chenault is charged with kidnapping (with serious physical injury), first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana, trafficking a controlled substance unspecified and drug paraphernalia.

