Fort Bend County Can’t Be Fooled: Judge Tameika Carter’s Critics Miss the Mark

October 4, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a county as diverse and forward-thinking as Fort Bend, voters can see through thinly veiled attempts to discredit community leaders like Judge Tameika Carter – the presiding Judge of the 400th District Court. Recent attacks on her character and comments have taken an underhanded turn, with right-leaning publications like the Fort Bend Herald and Covering Katy attempting to stoke division using racial microaggressions and reverse-racial undertones. But here’s the thing: Fort Bend voters are far too smart to be swayed by such weak tactics.

Judge Tameika Carter, a trailblazing African American Democrat, has consistently served Fort Bend County with integrity and purpose. When she spoke at a Missouri City candidate forum, her comments about the Republican Party’s stance on crime struck a chord with many in the audience—some applauded while others were stunned. She pointed out a truth that resonates within communities of color across the nation: policies billed as “tough on crime” too often translate to disproportionately locking up Black and Brown individuals. This is not hyperbole. This is a reality that Judge Carter, presiding over the Texas 400th District Court, witnesses firsthand.

It’s ironic that publications aiming to sensationalize Carter’s remarks failed to reach out to her for comment before running their articles. In journalism, that’s a big no-no—yet they’re willing to bypass ethics in favor of generating divisive narratives. Their one-sided stories appear crafted to stir emotions and distract voters from the real issues at hand.

What’s even more concerning is the weaponization of race to score cheap political points. For publications to suggest that Carter’s critique of criminal justice policies is somehow “divisive” or “inflammatory” is laughable. These outlets conveniently ignore the historical and systemic inequities baked into our justice system; the very same system Judge Carter is working to make more just. Meanwhile, they fail to acknowledge their own role in perpetuating these inequalities by pushing reverse-racial narratives.

Let’s be clear: The multicultural voters of Fort Bend County are not fooled. They understand the dynamics of race and justice in America all too well. Fort Bend is one of the most diverse counties in the country, with people of all backgrounds coming together to create a thriving, inclusive community. Voters here are savvy—they know when someone is trying to pull the wool over their eyes.

At the core of this recent criticism is a fear of change. Critics of Judge Carter and others like her know that a more inclusive justice system threatens the status quo. Fort Bend voters, however, are ready for that change. They want leaders like Judge Carter who speak truth to power, leaders who aren’t afraid to call out policies that disproportionately impact communities of color.

And let’s not forget, Judge Carter is no stranger to fighting for her community. As the Local Administrative District Judge, Judge Tameika Carter has been a steadfast advocate for justice. She has presided over the Felony Drug Court, a diversion program designed to support defendants struggling with substance abuse. Currently, she oversees the SEA Court, which focuses on providing a second chance to young defendants, aged 17 to 24, who are charged with non-violent felonies. Her leadership in these specialized courts reflects her commitment to rehabilitation and fairness in the justice system. These roles aren’t just titles—they’re commitments to making Fort Bend safer, fairer, and more just for everyone.

In this day and age, it’s not enough to push regressive talking points and expect voters to fall in line. Judge Carter’s critics would do well to remember that Fort Bend County is a reflection of what America aspires to be: diverse, resilient, and united. Attempts to divide this community using outdated rhetoric simply won’t work.

The real conversation Fort Bend voters want to have is about solutions. How do we create a more equitable criminal justice system? How do we ensure that our judges, like Judge Carter, have the tools they need to administer justice fairly? These are the issues that matter—not the faux controversies stirred up by partisan attacks.

Houston Style Magazine readers, as we head toward the November elections, voters in Fort Bend are looking for leadership that uplifts all communities. They want facts, not fear. And they’re smart enough to know the difference.

It’s time to move past the baseless attacks on Judge Carter and focus on what really matters: ensuring that Fort Bend continues to be a place where justice, equity, and unity prevail.

