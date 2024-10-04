Stopping scams: fraud targeting seniors is on the rise

By Adam Klepp

Click here for updates on this story

ARIZONA (KNXV) — Scams aimed at seniors are on the rise and the financial losses are piling up.

The FBI says, last year, over 100,000 seniors reported getting scammed, and that senior fraud totals over $3 billion.

That’s why the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is going straight to seniors, visiting the Fountain View Senior Living Community for a presentation on scams.

George Wilen is in the crowd, hoping to pick up some tips and tricks to spot them.

“Even though I’m somewhat aware, the scams are getting quite sophisticated,” Wilen said.

He just fell victim to one. He was contacted about an issue paying a bill.

“I got a call, told him what I had problems with,” Wilen said. “They told me there was a department to help me, and they switched me over to them. They said, ‘we can help,’ I gave this information and that information, and it turns out it was a scam.”

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says this story is one they hear often.

“The bottom line is these people are good at what they do,” Mitchell said. “So you’re not alone.”

Arizona has a high population of seniors, and the FBI ranked the state 6th in the U.S. for senior fraud losses.

All ages get targeted, but for seniors, scams can be more devastating.

“They target senior adults due to the assets they own,” Mitchell said.

Wiley fortunately did not lose much money but said getting tricked simply hurt.

“It makes you feel a couple ways, one is somewhat angry, the other is somewhat embarrassed,” Wiley said.

Mitchell says there’s nothing to be ashamed of, and your story could help someone else.

“I think seniors, in particular, are embarrassed to report scams, they absolutely should not be. It could save other people from being victims,” Mitchell said.

You can report scams to MCAO here or to the FBI here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.