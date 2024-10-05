Preparations begin for potentially heavy rain in South Florida

By Larry Seward, Allen Cone

DANIA BEACH, Florida (WFOR) — The South Florida Water Management District began preparations for potentially heavy rain and encouraged others – residents and municipalities – to follow suit.

The National Weather Service in Miami said the potential for heavy rain and flooding is forecast to increase Sunday. Regardless of whether a tropical system or depression forms in the Gulf of Mexico, heavy rain and flooding is forecast through the middle of next week. The next storm name would be Milton.

Some homeowners who scooped up free sandbags from the City of Dania Beach last week left the bags in place. With potentially heavy rain possible next week, several are uncomfortable because of recent flooding.

One homeowner told CBS News Miami he is selling his house because water got inside twice in the last year.

Sahar Juliao’s family lives in a puddle of frustration too.

“It happened (to our apartment) like 10 times and I’m not kidding,” he said. “We are tired of flooding.”

In June, rising water covered half their apartment in water. His mom, dad and sister are fed up but have no place else to go.

“I feel stressed because I know how uncomfortable it is to have water in your home,” Juliao said.

City leaders said crews broke ground on a new drainage system Wednesday. Eventually, it will be able to pump water away from homes and streets.

Until then, SFWMD leaders encouraged cities, counties and residents to make sure debris, trash cans and other things are secured and unable to clog drainage ways.

In Fort Lauderdale, sandbags will be available with staff members from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. Saturday and Sunday at Floyd Hull Stadium, 2800 SW Eighth Ave. and Mills Pond Park, 2201 NW Ninth Ave.

Self-service sand availability is 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Bring your own sandbags and shovels for self-service.

