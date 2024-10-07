Park ranger dies during rescue in Voyageurs National Park

By Anthony Bettin

VOYAGEURS NATIONAL PARK, Minnesota (WCCO) — A park ranger died Sunday in Voyageurs National Park while trying to rescue three people from a lake.

Park officials said the ranger responded to “a call for assistance from a distressed civilian vessel on Namakan Lake” late Sunday morning.

The ranger was towing the vessel when their boat capsized. The three civilians swam safely to shore, but the ranger disappeared.

The ranger’s body was found in the lake around 3:20 p.m., park officials said. There were high winds and rough waters at the time.

Park officials have not publicly identified the ranger, whose death is under investigation.

Voyageurs National Park covers 218,000 acres on the Minnesota-Canada border.

