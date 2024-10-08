Vandals on ATVs damage historic landmark in Taunton, Massachusetts

By Jamy Pombo Sesselman

TAUNTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Police in Taunton, Massachusetts, are searching for ATV riders who tore up the lawn on the town green Saturday night.

Officials said people two- and four-wheel ATVs intentionally tore up the manicured lawn on the historic Taunton Green by doing donuts in multiple locations.

Police in conjunction with the City of Taunton Parks, Recreation and Public Grounds Department and Mayor Shaunna O’Connell’s Office are actively seeking the public’s help in identifying the people involved.

“The Taunton Green is both a historic landmark and also an actively used beloved community space that significant resources are allocated to on an annual basis so that it may be enjoyed by all,” police posted on Facebook. “It belongs to all citizens of Taunton and all members of the community should be outraged.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Taunton Police Department 508-824-7522, ext. 3121.

