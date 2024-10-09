Jury sentences former HPD officer Gerald Goines convicted of murder to 60 years



By Miya Shay

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A jury has reached a decision on a 60-year sentence for Gerald Goines, convicted of murder in connection with the botched 2019 drug raid that killed two people.

Goines, the former narcotics officer turned convicted murderer held his emotions in check as the jury handed down the stiff sentence after deliberating for 10 hours over two days.

In the courtroom, the families of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle, the couple who were killed during the raid into their home, said they felt a sense of relief.

Patricia Nicholas spoke on behalf of Rhogenas’ 90-year-old mom, who was too ill to travel.

“All she would say is, ‘Thank you, God. Justice has been served, and my daughter and her husband are not seen as corrupt as they said she was,'” Patricia recounted, choking back tears.

She also said she was there for her late husband, who died three years after his sister, Rhogena Nicholas, was killed.

“I never thought I would be the one standing here,” she said.

It’s been five years and nine months since Goines lied to obtain a no-knock warrant that led to a botched drug raid into the Nicholas and Tuttle home.

The couple and their dog, Star, were killed. Four officers, including Goines himself, were injured.

“Justice is messy. Justice sometimes takes time,” Dennis Tuttle’s son Ryan Tuttle said, who gave the victim impact statement in court. “We hear about it in movies and TV shows, but, in the end, I have more faith than ever in our justice system. There are people looking out (for us).”

Goines, 61, must serve at least 30 of the 60 years. Its a defacto life sentence. But his attorney says they are not giving up.

“We filed our notice of appeal. We have some excellent appellate issues,” Nicole DeBorde, one of the attorneys, said. “We still don’t believe legally that he is guilty of the crime of felony murder, and we look forward to having the appellate court review this, initiated the process (Tuesday).”

The verdict satisfied the prosecutors who brought this to trial, Keaton Forcht and Tanisha Manning.

However, one question has never been answered: Why did Goines initiate this web of lies?

“Thankfully, we didn’t have to prove a motive, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t want to find a motive,” Forcht said. “But, our question for this jury is who is responsible and not why and they answered that pretty quickly.”

Manning took the time to thank the many officers who made this case possible. This is not an indictment against police officers. We know that 99% are outstanding police officers. This was also about sending a message to them that we believe in them and support them. What we don’t support is corruption.

The case was supposed to wrap up last week, but a medical issue by Goines last Thursday delayed the trial again. Prosecutors did not say whether they thought the medical issue was real or fabricated.

