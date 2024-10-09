University of Miami student arrested for allegedly posting bomb threat on Instagram

By Kathleen Ditton

CORAL GABLES, Florida (WSVN) — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly posting a bomb threat on Instagram targeting a building on the University of Miami campus.

According to the arrest report, the FBI was alerted by Meta to a post that featured a photograph of the Cox Science Building with the caption, “Take in the view cause I’m bombing it tomorrow.”

Investigators traced the threat to Elizabeth Burkly’s Instagram account and IP address, confirming her location on campus, the report states.

After being confronted by authorities at her dorm, Burkly reportedly confessed to making the threat.

She was arrested and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

