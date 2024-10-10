Deputy sentenced to prison, accused of beating man outside gas station

By KHBS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

VAN BUREN, Arkansas (KHBS) — A former Crawford County deputy was sentenced to more than five years in prison in a case where he was accused of hitting a man in the head repeatedly outside a gas station in Aug. 2022.

Levi White pleaded guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law in April 2024.

A judge sentenced him to five years and three months in federal prison. He was ordered to undergo mental health treatment during his time in prison and to have two years of probation once he leaves.

The other deputy in the case, Zackary King, has sentencing scheduled for Thursday. He also pleaded guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law.

King made a plea deal with prosecutors. He faces up to one year in prison, a year of supervised release, and could pay up to $100,000 in fines. As part of his plea, King cannot serve in law enforcement again.

Each deputy was fired from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department following the 2022 incident.

Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle was also under investigation for his involvement in the arrest. He was originally placed on administrative leave, but was among the employees given a certificate of appreciation by the mayor in Dec. 2022 and was reinstated to his position in February 2023.

In August 2022, a witness recorded video of Randal Worcester being arrested in Mulberry.

The video showed deputies White and King hitting and kicking Worcester repeatedly. Mulberry police Officer Thell Riddle was seen holding Worcester down.

Additional video captured by surveillance cameras showed other angles of the incident.

he incident started at a gas station in Alma.

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said a man named Randall Worcester threatened a clerk, who called the police. Police issued a “be on the lookout.” The man left the gas station and rode his bike to the Kountry Xpress, where a deputy spotted him, Damante said.

Damante said, at first, the suspect was cooperative. Then, Damante said, he turned violent and tried to attack the officers. That’s when they pinned him down and where the video picks up.

Damante told 40/29 News one of the deputies sustained minor head injuries during the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.