Hurricane Milton damage prompts Tom Brady to make $100,000 donation

By Matt Schooley

BOSTON (WBZ) — Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced Wednesday that he will be donating $100,000 to help people in Florida following Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida, late Wednesday night as a powerful Category 3 storm. As of Thursday, more than 3 million customers in the state were left without electricity.

Four people were killed Wednesday as a dozen tornadoes associated with Hurricane Milton tore through southeastern Florida.

Brady, who won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and a seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now lives in a waterfront home in Miami.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback announced the donation on social media. He said the money will help Floridians in need get essentials like food, water and first aid.

According to Brady, delivery service company Gopuff will be matching hurricane relief donations, with the contributions going to the Volunteer Florida Foundation.

“Keep those impacted by these storms in your prayers, look out for your neighbors, and continue to help out anyway you’re able. Stay safe, and stay strong Florida,” Brady posted.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift donated $5 million to the Milton and Helene recovery efforts, Feeding America announced on Wednesday.

Families impacted by Hurricanes Milton and Helene urgently need support. The American Red Cross is asking for donations that can help provide meals, shelter, and hope to people when they need it most.

