‘It was just all a mess’: Pumpkin patch raising money for charity hit by vandals

ROSEVILLE, California (KCRA) — The pumpkin patch in the back of MoJoe’s and Kitchen 747 in Roseville is a testament to the restaurants’ commitment to the community.

Profits from each pumpkin sold go to Compassion Planet, a nonprofit empowering underserved youth in the Sacramento area. That’s why it was so frustrating for restaurant staff to come in Sunday morning to find some of those pumpkins smashed.

“Smashed multiple off the rooftop, off the stairs, made a mess with the pumpkins amongst our own property that we have as well. Yeah, so really disappointing to see,” Kitchen 747 manager Michael Gerace said.

Gerace said surveillance video shows a group that they believe are kids, vandalizing the property both Friday and Saturday night, causing damage to much more than just the pumpkin patch.

“Basically, we came in the next day to a slew of things that were not in the right position. We had ping pong balls, extra ones that we had underneath our staircase, that were all over the place. We had a folding table and cushions that were thrown from our rooftop,” Gerace said. “We had some extra plates that we keep upstairs when we seat guests up there that were thrown over top of the rooftop that we came the next day shattered in the street.”

He said napkins and an umbrella were also thrown off the rooftop. A heater was damaged as well.

“It was just all a mess,” Gerace said. “At the end of the day, we just want to make sure something like this never happens again.”

Gerace said in his three years working at the restaurant, he had never seen something like this happen. He hopes it doesn’t happen again.

“We would hope that whoever has done this, that they don’t do it again either, because I just feel like our community, it’s a beautiful community here. We just don’t need that kind of behavior,” he said.

They have been in touch with the Roseville Police Department. If you know who may be responsible, call the non-emergency line.

