Tens of thousands of voters purged, Mississippi Democratic Party says

By Richard Bourne and Ross Adams

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The Mississippi Democratic Party said election commissioners across the state have purged 30,000 voters this year.

Names of voters who died have been removed, as well as people who have requested to be taken off the voter rolls.

The Hinds County Election Commission said anyone who has not voted in the past two federal General Elections has automatically been removed from the voter roll. The commission said more than 160 voters were removed ahead of next month’s general election because they did not vote in the 2022 midterms or the 2020 presidential election.

“If we were more so encouraging people to get out and vote, we wouldn’t have as many restrictive laws that we do in our state,” said Britney Daley, with the Rankin County Federation of Democratic Women. “This is the way that it is right now. The people that we have elected have set these laws into place, and that’s why we encourage people to get out and vote, because we can’t change the law unless our voice is heard.”

Monday was the deadline to register to vote in time for the General Election. The deadline to vote in person absentee is Nov. 2, ahead of Election Day, Nov. 5.

The Mississippi secretary of state reported 38,875 absentee ballots had been requested as of Oct. 7. Out of those, 36,539 absentee ballots had been sent, and 23,434 had been received.

On the November ballot, in addition to the presidential race, there will also be U.S. Senate and U.S. House races, as well as several county races for election commissioners, school board members, judges and more.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.