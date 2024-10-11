25th annual Holy Hill Skeleton display: Skullview High’s 40th Class Reunion



By James Groh

HUBERTUS, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — A high school reunion is making big headlines for how all the guests dressed. Clearly, no one paid attention to the dress code cause they were revealing it all down to their bare bones.

The Holy Hill Skeleton display in Hubertus returned for its 25th year with a high school reunion theme. This year the display is Skullview High’s 40th Reunion Party. It was inspired by the creator’s own 40th high school reunion this year.

“And so I thought what better way to celebrate Waukesha North than with this display,” Jimmy Zamzow, the creator of Holy Hill Skeletons said.

Zamzow went to Waukesha North High School and graduated in 1984. He was able to complete it just in time for his actual reunion and some of his old classmates got to see the display.

“I had one classmate from California out here. I had one classmate from Colorado out here. They all love it,” he said.

Some of the scenes of the reunion mimic photos from Zamzow’s 1984 yearbook. One of his classmates and a high school gymnast, Joel, was pictured in the yearbook using the parallel bars. So, Zamzow recreated that image. He did the same for his classmate Steve. In the yearbook, a photo shows him holding the state football championship trophy over his head. Zamzow, made a skeletal version of that photo. He even featured the prom king and queen, Kurt and June.

Waukesha North actually gave him clothes to dress the skeletons in like band uniforms, football jerseys, and other spirit shirts.

The class of ’84 was infamous for how good they were at biology. They all aced the skeleton system.

This is the 25th year Zamzow has created the display. Every year he comes up with a new theme. I’ve covered the display five times since 2019. He’s made a Dead Man’s Party, Tour De Skull, Surfin’ USA, Festiskull, and Til Death Do Us Part.

While the theme changes each year, there are always two constants. A Donald Driver skeleton and a Rainbow Bridge display. This year, he wasn’t much of a participant. The former Packers star sat on the sidelines of the party because he didn’t want to dance with so many people wearing Vikings purple.

The Rainbow Bridge display grew this year with more pets. It honors our furry friends who have passed away. There is a bulletin board by the bridge that people can post photos of their pets on.

“I see the kids just love the different animals and stuff like that. So I kept doing that. And then I had other people reach out to me if they could put pictures of the pets that they lost on the bridge.”

Zamzow also hopes to raise awareness about organ donations with his display.

“And we all end up like this someday, and we don’t take it with us. So, I just had a very close friend that just got a heart and got to save her life. So, it’s just so important to be an organ donor.”

The reunion was a bone-afide success. Skullview High’s 40th Class Reunion Party will be up through the first week of November. It’s located just before the Holy Hill Basilica at 5256 State Rd167, Hubertus. Please, do not park on the road. You can park on the lawn next to the display.

