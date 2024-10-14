5 shootings happened in L.A. County over the weekend

By Rebekah Ludman

October 14, 2024 (LAPost.com) — There were five separate reported shootings in Los Angeles County over the weekend.

Normandie Avenue One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on Normandie Avenue Saturday, according to police.

The fatal shooting was reported at 7:20 p.m. Saturday on the 9400 block of South Normandie Avenue in Los Angeles County, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Information Bureau. When police arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds to their upper torsos, according to the department.

Both men were transported to a hospital by the L.A. County Fire Department paramedics. Authorities said one man was pronounced dead afterward and the second man was listed in stable condition.

There was no suspect information available, but a weapon was recovered at the scene, according to authorities.

Anybody with information about the shooting was urged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers, 800-222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.

Long Beach There was another shooting on Sunday that police are investigating in Long Beach, according to authorities.

Long Beach police were dispatched at 6:50 a.m. to the 300 block of Elm Avenue in regards to a “shots” call, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police located evidence that a shooting did happen, according to the department.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Pomona A man was found shot to death in Pomona Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Police were dispatched at 4:10 a.m. to the 1400 block of West Mission Boulevard in Pomona in regards to a shooting, according to the Pomona Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, police said.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to police.

There was no other immediate information available.

Pomona police are urging anybody with information in regards to the shooting to call them at 909-620-2085. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

San Pedro An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in San Pedro Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting happened at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at West Seventh Street and South Grand Avenue, according to police.

The victim was approached by a man believed to be about 20-years-old and another male, whose age is unknown, according to police. Multiple rounds were fired at the victim and the two men left the scene with two other males, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Wilmington A shooting in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles Sunday night left a 58-year-old man in the hospital, authorities said.

The shooting reportedly happened at 11:25 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Watson Avenue, according to the L.A. Police Department.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was stable, according to police.

The victim did not provide investigators with a suspect description, according to police.

