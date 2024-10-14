Sexual Assault Kit test leads to an arrest in decades old rape case

By WTVD Staff

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) — Raleigh Police announced an arrest in a 1998 sexual assault case.

RPD said 58-year-old David Lee Toney has been charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and attempted first-degree sexual offense in the decades-old cold case. All are felony counts.

The evidence in this case was included as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative from the North Carolina Department of Justice.

The arrest resulted from a positive match from the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), a national database that is made up of DNA profiles from convicted offenders, unsolved crime-scene evidence and missing persons.

No other details about the case were immediately released.

