Colin Allred’s Momentum Spells the End for Ted Cruz: The Tide Turns in Texas

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 15, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a turn of events that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago, Texas is witnessing a political seismic shift, and its epicenter is none other than the Senate race between incumbent Ted Cruz and Democratic powerhouse Colin Allred. What was once thought to be a safe seat for Cruz is now slipping through his fingers, and with every passing day, the possibility of his political sunset seems more certain.

Cruz’s Silence on Reproductive Rights: A Telltale Sign Ted Cruz has always been known for his unwavering stance on conservative values, especially his staunch opposition to reproductive rights. Yet, as Election Day looms, Cruz’s once loud and proud voice has gone eerily quiet on the subject of abortion—a silence that speaks volumes. Political commentators have been quick to point out that Cruz’s refusal to engage on the topic is not an oversight but a deliberate strategy to avoid further backlash from voters. Abortion, particularly after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, is a battleground that Cruz no longer feels confident standing on. Enter Colin Allred. The former NFL linebacker turned congressman has been relentless in holding Cruz accountable for his role in dismantling reproductive rights. In a series of hard-hitting statewide ads, Allred has framed Cruz as being out of touch with the values of modern Texas, pointing to the senator’s unwavering support for a ban that offers no exceptions for rape or incest. In stark contrast, Allred has positioned himself as a champion of federal abortion protections, boldly stating his willingness to challenge the filibuster to pass new legislation. Texans, it seems, are listening.

Out Funded, Outpaced, Outclassed Money talks in politics, and in this race, it’s Colin Allred’s campaign that’s doing the loudest talking. Raising $30 million in the third quarter to Cruz’s $21 million, Allred has emerged not only as a fundraising juggernaut but also as a candidate capable of energizing donors and voters alike. Cruz’s once-impressive war chest is starting to look like loose change compared to Allred’s fundraising prowess, and the senator’s desperate pleas for donations during media appearances have become a pitiful spectacle. But it’s not just the money that’s giving Allred the edge—it’s the message. Allred’s campaign is laser-focused on progress and unity, while Cruz seems stuck in the past, clinging to the outdated rhetoric of fear and division. Texans, a state known for its independent spirit, are growing weary of Cruz’s combative and self-serving approach. Allred, on the other hand, is offering something refreshing – hope.

The Numbers Don’t Lie: Cruz is in Trouble If the fundraising disparity wasn’t enough, recent polling has made it clear that Cruz is in real danger of losing his seat. Internal GOP polling obtained by Politico reveals that Cruz is barely holding on, with many of his fellow Republican candidates across the nation facing similar struggles. The fact that Cruz, a once-formidable political force, is now hanging on by the skin of his teeth is a testament to the shifting tides in Texas politics. For years, Cruz has relied on his association with hard-right policies and former President Donald Trump to rally his base, but this time, the playbook isn’t working. Cruz’s refusal to adapt to a changing electorate has left him vulnerable, and Allred has seized the opportunity to present himself as the leader Texas needs for the future.

The Allred Advantage: A New Vision for Texas What makes Colin Allred’s rise so remarkable is not just the numbers or the headlines—it’s the vision he brings to the table. As a former NFL linebacker, Allred understands the importance of teamwork, discipline, and resilience. These qualities have been on full display as he’s crisscrossed the state, meeting with Texans from all walks of life and listening to their concerns. Allred’s focus on jobs, healthcare, and equality has resonated with voters who feel left behind by Cruz’s elitist agenda. And while Cruz has spent his time chasing partisan battles in Washington, Allred has rolled up his sleeves and gotten to work for the people of Texas. He’s made it clear that his fight is not with political opponents but with the challenges that ordinary Texans face every day—whether it’s the rising cost of healthcare, the need for a living wage, or the fight for reproductive rights.

Conclusion: The Inevitable Fall of Ted Cruz As the race for the Senate tightens, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: Ted Cruz’s days in office are numbered. The senator’s refusal to address key issues, his dwindling campaign funds, and his disconnect from the needs of Texans are all contributing to a campaign on the verge of collapse. Meanwhile, Colin Allred’s momentum is unstoppable. The voters of Texas are ready for change, and Colin Allred is the candidate poised to deliver it. In a race that has captivated the nation, Allred’s victory seems not just possible but inevitable. Ted Cruz, it appears, is facing the end of the road. ColinAllred.com

